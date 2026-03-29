Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall (illness) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
It looks like Marshall will be able to play through the illness Monday, but his status won't be officially known until closer to the 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff. He has started each of the Mavericks' last 10 games, and over that span, he has averaged 18.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 threes and 1.3 steals over 30.8 minutes per game.
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