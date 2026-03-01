Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Downgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall (finger) has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Marshall is dealing with a right finger contusion that he likely picked up in Friday's loss to the Grizzlies. It appears as though the injury will prevent him from suiting up for Sunday's contest, which opens up more playing time for Brandon Williams, Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton.
