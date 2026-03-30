Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Marshall was previously listed as probable, so he's trending in the wrong direction. If he's unable to give it a go, the Mavericks may need Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton to step up.
More News
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Dealing with illness•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Big night on defense Friday•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Leads Dallas in scoring Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Stays hot in loss•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Tallies 25 points vs. Cleveland•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Scores 17 points with seven boards•