Marshall finished with 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 114-110 win over the Clippers.

Although Cooper Flagg's 35 points paced the Mavericks, Marshall took a spot in the starting lineup and finished with a solid total. Marshall took P.J. Washington's (ankle) place after he tweaked his ankle during warmups. Washington's injury outlook is unclear, but Marsalll is likely to start again if Washington is sidelined for Monday's game against the Nuggets.