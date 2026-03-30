Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Minnesota.
Marshall was initially listed as probable before being downgraded to questionable Monday, and he's since been ruled out for the front end of this back-to-back set. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday in Milwaukee. With Marshall sidelined, Klay Thompson, Khris Middleton and John Poulakidas are candidates to see an uptick in playing time.
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