Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall (finger) is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.
Marshall will miss Sunday's contest due to a right finger contusion, presumably suffered during Friday's loss to the Grizzlies. Brandon Williams, Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton figure to see extra minutes with Marshall out.
More News
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Tallies 36 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Solid all-around performance in win•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Delivers well-rounded line•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Omitted from injury report•