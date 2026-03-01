default-cbs-image
Marshall (finger) is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.

Marshall will miss Sunday's contest due to a right finger contusion, presumably suffered during Friday's loss to the Grizzlies. Brandon Williams, Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton figure to see extra minutes with Marshall out.

