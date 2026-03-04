Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Probable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall is probable for Thursday's game against Orlando with a right finger contusion.
Marshall is likely to end a two-game absence Thursday, which should send Khris Middleton to the bench. Marshall has averaged 20.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.3 minutes per tilt in his last seven games, shooting 56.1 percent from the field.
More News
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Out Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Tallies 36 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Solid all-around performance in win•