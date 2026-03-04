Marshall is probable for Thursday's game against Orlando with a right finger contusion.

Marshall is likely to end a two-game absence Thursday, which should send Khris Middleton to the bench. Marshall has averaged 20.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.3 minutes per tilt in his last seven games, shooting 56.1 percent from the field.