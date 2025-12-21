Marshall chipped in 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 loss to the 76ers.

Marshall was en fuego in this one, not missing his first shot until late in the fourth quarter, and he finished with a team-best differential of plus-16. Marshall has been hot over the past seven games, scoring 17.3 points per game on 67.1 percent shooting from the field and 81.8 percent at the line to go with 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest. He'll look to keep the party going Monday in New Orleans.