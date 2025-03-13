Marshall closed with 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-116 loss to San Antonio.

Marshall continues to play a sizeable role for the Mavericks, scoring double-digits for the sixth straight game. Dallas is very shorthanded at the moment, meaning Marshall has moved up the ladder when it comes to the offensive pecking order. In eight games over the past two weeks, Marshall is averaging 18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.