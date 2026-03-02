Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Sitting out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall (finger) is out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Marshall will be sidelined for a second straight contest, with his next chance to play coming Thursday against Orlando. Khris Middleton could remain heavily involved for Dallas in the meantime.
