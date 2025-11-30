Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Starts Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall started Saturday's game against the Clippers, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
P.J. Washington was initially set to start at power forward, though he reportedly turned his ankle in pregame warmups, resulting in Marshall getting the starting nod. If Washington is unable to play, Marshall should see a significant bump in minutes with Anthony Davis (calf) also sidelined.
