Prosper recorded 10 points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 111-103 Summer League win over the 76ers.

Prosper is still very raw on offense, as he struggled with his efficiency. While he is unlikely to receive a major role for the Mavericks right out the gate, his defensive potential is exactly what Dallas needs next Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic long-term.