Prosper is out for Friday's Game 3 against the Clippers due to an ankle sprain he suffered in Thursday's practice, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
Prosper's absence shouldn't significantly affect Dallas' playoff rotation. The rookie forward's next chance to suit up is Game 4 on Sunday.
