Bullock is starting Monday's game against Minnesota.
Bullock will get another chance to start with Tim Hardaway (hamstring) set to sit out of Monday's clash. Bullock has fared well in three starts this month, averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals across 37.3 minutes.
