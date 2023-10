The Mavericks have waived Miles on Saturday, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

The rookie guard couldn't make the cut for the regular-season roster, but this also means he will have some extra time to find a new home for this season. Miles played a prominent role at TCU over the past three seasons, averaging 15.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.8 minutes per game. He could end up playing in the G League if no other team signs him.