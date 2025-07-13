Nate Williams: Let go by Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockets waived Williams on Sunday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Williams signed a three-year, $5.25 million deal with the Rockets in March, though he'll now have to explore other opportunities ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. The 26-year-old appeared in 20 regular-season outings in 2024-25, averaging 3.3 points in 7.4 minutes per game.
