Bogdanovic (foot) recently resumed taking part in on-court work for the first time this season, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Updates on Bogdanovic have been few and far between since he underwent offseason surgeries on his left foot and left wrist, but Lewis' report finally offers some clarity on where the veteran wing stands in his recovery process. Though his wrist is no longer a concern, Bogdanovic will need to prove that he's moved past the foot issue during a ramp-up process that could last multiple weeks, given his long layoff from on-court work. The 35-year-old Bogdanovic's status as an aging player on an expiring contract means that the non-contending Nets won't be looking to rush him back into action until they're fully confident in his health.