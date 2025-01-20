Bogdanovic (foot) is out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.
Bogdanovic will continue his rehab from offseason foot surgery, bumping his season debut back at least another few days. His next opportunity to suit up will arrive Wednesday against the Suns.
