Thomas closed Thursday's 115-108 loss to the Bucks with 21 points (8-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 39 minutes.

Thomas has been on an absolute tear in recent weeks, and he's going through one of the most prolific stretches of his career since returning from a six-game absence in early March. Thomas has surpassed the 20-point mark in each of his last seven outings while shooting 47.4 percent from the field in that stretch, and there's a strong argument to rank him as the Nets' primary offensive threat, even ahead of Mikal Bridges, ahead of the final weeks of the regular season.