Thomas collected 29 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound and one assist in 35 minutes during Sunday's 129-105 loss to the 76ers.

Thomas put together an impressive night in the scoring column but didn't offer up much production elsewhere, which isn't all that unusual. It was promising to see him bounce back from a pair of tough outings, totaling 28 points on 9-for-29 from the field over his previous two appearances. Expect Thomas to continue to get up plenty of looks as Brooklyn hosts Minnesota on Monday.