Thomas logged 25 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-103 victory over the Spurs.

Thomas led all players in Saturday's contest in scoring and threes made while adding a quartet of assists and a pair of steals in a balanced performance to lead Brooklyn. Thomas has connected on five or more threes in five games, notching his 16th game of the year with 25 or more points.