Thomas racked up 18 points (7-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes during Saturday's 101-86 loss to the Timberwolves.

Thomas led all Nets players in scoring despite not connecting on a three in Saturday's contest, ending two points short of the 20-point mark to go along with a half-dozen rebounds in a losing effort. Thomas has posted at least 15 points and six boards in seven games this season, including in two of his last seven contests.