Thomas exited Monday's contest against Memphis in the fourth quarter after spraining his right ankle. He finished with 14 points (5-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes of action.

Thomas' status for Tuesday's game against Orlando is murky as Brooklyn closes a back-to-back set. The severity of his injury is unclear, but the Nets' held a 24-point lead at the time of Thomas' injury, so he was unlikely to re-enter the game regardless. Thomas was moving with a noticeable limp as he exited the court, although he was walking uninhibited postgame and noted that Monday's incident felt less severe than the right ankle sprain that cost him nine games in November.