The Nets exercised Thomas' team option for 2024-25 on Thursday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Thomas started his third season off in Brooklyn with a bang, dropping 36 points off the bench against Cleveland. While Thomas averaged just 16.6 minutes per contest last season, his 10.6 points per game shows he can produce when given the opportunity. The 22-year-old guard will now stay with the Nets at least through 2024-25.