Thomas was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain after X-rays following Monday's 86 win over the Grizzlies returned negative, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Though Thomas avoided a fracture of the ankle was able to walk around in the locker room after exiting the game, he's not out of the woods yet. The Nets could still send Thomas in for an MRI, and depending on the grade of his ankle sprain, he may be at risk of missing time. At the very least, Thomas should be viewed as questionable, at best, for the second leg of the back-to-back set Tuesday versus the Magic. With Ben Simmons (knee) also resting for the second leg of the back-to-back, the Nets could turn to Dennis Schroder, Lonnie Walker, Cam Johnson, Jalen Wilson and Dorian Finney-Smith to absorb some of the vacated minutes.