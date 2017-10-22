LeVert will start at shooting guard for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

With Jeremy Lin going down for the rest of the season with a knee injury, the Nets are experimenting with a couple of different options in the backcourt. Allen Crabbe drew the start in Friday's game, but will head back to the bench in an effort to balance his workload after a preseason ankle injury. That allows LeVert to pick up the start Sunday, which means he'll likely be in line for a larger workload. Still, the two will likely share the extra workload for now and it wouldn't be surprising if they were alternated between the bench and starting five at least a few more times to figure out which fit makes more sense.