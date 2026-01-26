Wolf produced 14 points (3-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 126-89 loss to the Clippers.

Wolf struggled to find the bottom of the basket during the blowout loss, but his assists and rebounds salvaged his bottom line. Wolf is seeing extra time due to injuries for Noah Clowney (back) and Cam Thomas (knee). While both could return as early as Tuesday, Wolf should still log a healthy dose of minutes, especially if either of them receives a minute restriction.