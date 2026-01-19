Wolf finished Sunday's 124-102 loss to Chicago with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 25 minutes.

With Michael Porter getting the night off for rest, Wolf drew the start for Brooklyn and put together a pretty solid outing. He's been getting more opportunities lately, and that makes him worth monitoring in deeper fantasy formats. Over his last four games, he's averaging 8.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers in 19.7 minutes per contest.