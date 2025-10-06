Wolf logged five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 14 minutes during Saturday's 123-88 exhibition game win over Hapoel Jerusalem.

Wolf contributed a well-rounded performance in limited action Saturday, leading the second unit in assists and adding five points and five boards. The 27th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft faces plenty of competition in the frontcourt for a spot in the rotation, but his unique combination of size and playmaking could offer him a path to a sizable role.