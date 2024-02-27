Finney-Smith closed with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 25 minutes during Monday's 111-86 victory over the Grizzlies.

Finney-Smith scored effectively and pounded the glass, but he has now compiled 4-for-18 shooting from deep across his last six games. A tough task awaits against Orlando's physically imposing, top-10 ranked defense in the second half of a back-to-back set for Brooklyn on Tuesday.