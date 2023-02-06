Finney-Smith (recently traded) isn't expected to make his Nets debut Monday against the Clippers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Per Schiffer, the blockbuster trade between Brooklyn and Dallas isn't official as of Monday morning, and even if the deal is finalized later in the day, Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie aren't expected to suit up versus Los Angeles. The Nets play again Tuesday against Phoenix, which may also be too quick of a turnaround, so it's certainly possible the duo isn't available for their new team until Thursday's matchup against the Bulls.