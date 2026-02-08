Demin (rest) won't play Monday against the Bulls.

Monday's game will not be a back-to-back set, and Demin only logged 26 minutes his last time out, so it's a bit surprising that he's getting hit with a random rest day. Michael Porter (knee) will join Demin on the sidelines Monday evening, so guys like Nolan Traore and Noah Clowney should be very busy on offense. It'll be interesting to see if Demin returns for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.