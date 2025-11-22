Demin (neck/jaw) is probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Demin is dealing with neck and jaw soreness, though he's likely to suit up for Sunday's contest. The rookie first-rounder has started seven consecutive games for Brooklyn, averaging 10.1 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers while shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc in 23.7 minutes per game during that span.