Demin totaled 26 points (8-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-98 loss to Orlando.

Demin was hot from the jump, scoring eight points on four shots in his first seven minutes of action en route to a new career high in points. It marked a nice bounce-back performance for the rookie after he was held to 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting his last time out, and he'll look to keep the good times rolling Saturday with a favorable matchup against the Wizards.