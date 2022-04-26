Dragic chipped in 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 116-112 loss to Boston.

Dragic was one of Brooklyn's grittier players Monday night, hustling for loose balls and relentlessly pursuing rebounds. He led Brooklyn as a team in total rebounds as well as offensive rebounds (three). The 35-year-old is a candidate to return to Brooklyn next season.