Dragic chipped in 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 116-112 loss to Boston.
Dragic was one of Brooklyn's grittier players Monday night, hustling for loose balls and relentlessly pursuing rebounds. He led Brooklyn as a team in total rebounds as well as offensive rebounds (three). The 35-year-old is a candidate to return to Brooklyn next season.
More News
-
Nets' Goran Dragic: Productive outing off bench•
-
Nets' Goran Dragic: Scores 14 points off bench•
-
Nets' Goran Dragic: Will be limited Tuesday•
-
Nets' Goran Dragic: Clears protocols, ready for play-in•
-
Nets' Goran Dragic: Remains in protocols as of Monday•
-
Nets' Goran Dragic: Doesn't practice Monday•