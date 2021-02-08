Shumpert won't be available to play Tuesday against the Pistons due to a left hamstring strain, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

After signing with Brooklyn last week, Shumpert was available for both ends of a Friday/Saturday back-to-back set with the Raptors and 76ers, but he didn't leave the bench in either contest. He still managed to get injured at some point over the weekend or during Monday's practice, so Shumpert's Nets debut looks like it will be delayed until at least Wednesday's game against the Pacers.