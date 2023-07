Wilson put up 22 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3PT, 12-14 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes in Sunday's 102-99 Summer League loss to the Cavaliers.

Despite struggling from the field, Wilson tied for a team-high in points, making a living at the free-throw line. The 51st overall pick was impressive in Summer League action, leading the Nets to the semifinals while showcasing his ability as a three-level scorer and rebounding at a high level.