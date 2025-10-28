Wilson chipped in nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 137-109 loss to the Rockets.

Wilson is off to a decent start to the campaign and was able to see a larger workload Monday due to some injuries -- Ziaire Williams (back) and Drake Powell (ankle) are both a little banged up. Through three appearances, Wilson is shooting 52.9 percent from the field with averages of 8.7 points, 1.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 17.7 minutes per contest.