Martin agreed to a two-way contract with the Nets on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After going undrafted in June, the 20-year-old Martin had opened the season as one of the Knicks' three two-way players, but he never got the chance to make his NBA debut before being waived in December. He had continued to stick around in the New York organization as a member of the G League's Westchester Knicks, averaging 12.3 points (on 48.7 percent shooting from the field), 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per game over 31 appearances. The 6-foot-6 wing is projected to see most of his playing time in the G League with the Long Island Nets for the rest of the season, though he'll be eligible to appear in contests for Brooklyn at the NBA level.