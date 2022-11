Harris failed to score in Friday's 128-117 loss to the Pacers and chipped in just one rebound and one assist across 12 minutes.

Harris missed all three of his triple attempts, as he continues to struggle for the Nets this season. He has seen his minutes decrease in each of the last five games, and his 12 minutes Friday were a season-low. He will likely need to earn his way back to a more prominent role in the rotation, but he has not shown much reason for optimism recently.