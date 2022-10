The Nets clarified that Harris was unable to play in Thursday's contest due to ankle soreness, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Coach Steve Nash clarified after Thursday's game that Harris is dealing with an ankle injury, which is why he was unable to play. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, as coach Nash shared that he hopes the injury situation "resolves soon." Expect Kessler Edwards and Royce O'Neale to see extended minutes if Harris misses more time.