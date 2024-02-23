Bridges ended Thursday's 121-93 loss to the Raptors with 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes.

It was a tough scoring night for the Nets in their first game with interim head coach Kevin Ollie, especially from three as the team shot just 29.7 percent from beyond the arc Thursday. Bridges for his part contributed four of Brooklyn's 11 three-point makes as the young star out of Villanova paced the team in the scoring category. Over eight games in February, Bridges has averaged 20.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 43.3 percent shooting, including 38.4 percent from three.