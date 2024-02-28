Bridges closed Tuesday's 108-81 loss to the Magic with four points (2-14 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes.

Bridges is the engine that keeps the Nets' offense going, and his poor showing is perhaps why the Nets registered a season-low 81 points in this loss to the Magic. Bridges was a non-factor offensively and had one of the worst shooting performances of his career, but he'll have an excellent opportunity to bounce back when the Nets take on a Trae Young-less Hawks team on Thursday.