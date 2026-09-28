General manager Sean Marks said Monday that Brown rolled his ankle last week and will ramp up at the start of training camp, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The team "doesn't expect him to miss considerable time," though Brown's status will be worth monitoring heading into the Nets' preseason opener against the Hornets on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The rookie guard was selected with the sixth overall pick this summer and figures to take on a sizable role early in his career. Over 21 appearances (19 starts) at Louisville in 2025-26, he averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.0 percent from the field in 29.2 minutes per game.