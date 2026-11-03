Brown tallied 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in Monday's 103-90 loss to the Knicks.

Brown struggled with his shot once again, and while he scored in double digits for the third game in a row, his efficiency issues are becoming impossible to overlook. Brown remains an intriguing developmental fantasy option, although inconsistent perimeter shooting and modest defensive contributions limit his reliability in standard formats. In five outings, he's shooting just 29.8 percent from the floor and 25 percent from deep, but at least he's scored in double digits in three games in a row.