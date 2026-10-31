Brown finished with 10 points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four assists and one steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 110-94 loss to the Pistons.

Brown was the star for the Nets in Tuesday's 125-124 overtime loss to the Celtics, ending with a career-high 17 points. While the rookie posted another double-digit scoring effort Friday, he didn't have an efficient night shooting the ball. In five professional appearances since entering the league as the 2026 No. 6 overall pick, Brown is averaging 10.3 points and 4.3 assists over 22.5 minutes per contest. He should continue to get opportunities to play, potentially even cracking the starting lineup at some point, though he may have trouble staying consistent throughout his inaugural campaign.