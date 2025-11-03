Claxton tallied 19 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and three blocks in 34 minutes during Sunday's 129-105 loss to Philadelphia.

Claxton posted an efficient shooting line and was productive across the board. The 26-year-old ended the contest second on the Nets in scoring behind Cam Thomas' 29 points. Claxton has been far more active at the rim over his last two matchups, totaling four swats and 18 rebounds after averaging 5.3 boards and failing to record a block in his first four games of the season.