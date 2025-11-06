Claxton had 18 points (5-9 FG, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 victory over the Pacers.

The Nets secured their first win of the 2025-26 regular season despite losing Cam Thomas to a hamstring injury in the first half. The strong two-way play of Claxton was one of the reasons why the Nets found a way to come out on top in this game. He's now scored at least 18 points in four games in a row while posting two double-doubles in that stretch. If Thomas misses time, Claxton could be in line for a bigger role on offense. The early signs in this 2025-26 campaign would seem to suggest he's ready to handle that responsibility.