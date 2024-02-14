Claxton totaled 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-110 loss to the Celtics.
Claxton wasn't terrible in the loss, although failed to reach any great heights. While he did come within two rebounds of a double-double, managers certainly would have expected more in this one. With that said, he has been fantastic this season and deserves a pass given the nature of the opposition.
More News
-
Nets' Nic Claxton: Top rebounder in 20-10 performance•
-
Nets' Nic Claxton: Tossed in fourth quarter•
-
Nets' Nic Claxton: Owns glass in double-double showing•
-
Nets' Nic Claxton: Posts another double-double•
-
Nets' Nic Claxton: Records double-double in defeat•
-
Nets' Nic Claxton: Career-best night on glass•