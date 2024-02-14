Claxton totaled 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-110 loss to the Celtics.

Claxton wasn't terrible in the loss, although failed to reach any great heights. While he did come within two rebounds of a double-double, managers certainly would have expected more in this one. With that said, he has been fantastic this season and deserves a pass given the nature of the opposition.