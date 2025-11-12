Claxton recorded 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Raptors.

The Nets came up short once again and fell to 1-10 on the season, but Claxton continues to be one of the team's few bright spots. The 21-point output was a season-high mark for the big man, who also ended just two boards shy of recording what would've been his third double-double of the campaign. Claxton also posted at least two tallies in each of the five major categories for the first time this season, giving fantasy managers a glimpse of the kind of impact he can have when he's clicking on both ends of the court.